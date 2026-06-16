Restoration of Mystetsky Arsenal to cost at least tens of UAH mlns – general director

Photo: Yegor Shumihin

The restoration of the National Cultural-Art and Museum Complex "Mystetsky Arsenal" will cost at least tens of millions of hryvnias, General Director Olesya Ostrovska-Lyuta has said.

"In our 'Mystetsky Arsenal', approximately 2,000 square meters of the roof and attic are damaged. Of course, this is all subject to restoration. We are working on this," Ostrovska-Lyuta said at a press conference in Kyiv on Tuesday.

At the same time, she said that no museum exhibits were damaged, and the entire museum collection is in perfect order.

"However, we understand that the restoration process will take some time. It will obviously cost at least tens of millions of hryvnias, maybe more. We do not know this yet, the assessment of consequences is just taking place," the general director stated.

She noted that the Complex is starting negotiations with potential donors, mostly international organizations, regarding opportunities for support and financing of the Arsenal's restoration.

According to Ostrovska-Lyuta, technically the work on restoring the roof of the Arsenal can and must be done before winter.

As for the operation of Mystetsky Arsenal, there are plans to resume program activities already in the summer in the part that was not damaged.

As reported, five people were killed and 35 injured as a result of a Russian attack on Kyiv on Monday night. At least 26 residential buildings were damaged. In addition, the National Cultural-Art and Museum Complex "Mystetsky Arsenal" was damaged by the hit of a Russian Shahed drone. In particular, a large part of the roof of the left wing of the Old Arsenal was seriously damaged.