Interfax-Ukraine
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15:15 16.06.2026

HACC takes former Regional Party MP Ivanyushchenko into custody in absentia

2 min read
HACC takes former Regional Party MP Ivanyushchenko into custody in absentia

The Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) satisfied the appeal of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) and chose a preventive measure in the form of detention for former MP from the Party of Regions Yuriy Ivanyushchenko, the Anti-Corruption Action Center (antAC) has said.

"The selection of the preventive measure began back in September last year, but due to systemic abuses by the defense, the issue was resolved only now. This will allow starting the extradition procedure for Yanukovych's associate," the group said on Telegram.

The former MP Ivanyushchenko received a notice of suspicion from NABU and SAPO in the case of the Stolichny market, where developer Vlada Molchanova is also involved.

The decision was made by judges Mykola Glotov, Oleh Pavlyshyn, and Andriy Nykyforov.

Earlier, investigating judge Voronko refused to choose a preventive measure for Ivanyushchenko, but the Appeals Chamber of the HACC has now overturned this ruling.

This is not the first decision of judge Voronko that was subsequently overturned by the HACC Appeals Chamber; earlier he canceled the suspicion for former MP Oleksandr Hranovsky, with whom SAPO recently concluded a plea agreement.

Also earlier, investigating judge Lesia Fedorak allowed an investigation in absentia regarding the former Regional Party member Ivanyushchenko.

Tags: #ivanyushchenko #hacc

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