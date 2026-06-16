Interfax-Ukraine
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15:10 16.06.2026

Zelenskyy and Merz discuss strengthening Ukrainian air defense and implementation of new agreements

1 min read

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has met with Federal Chancellor of Germany Friedrich Merz on the sidelines of G7 summit in Evian, France.

"We spoke about defense support for Ukraine, primarily about further strengthening of our air defense, situation at front and results of Ukrainian long-range sanctions. Separately, we discussed ways of implementing agreements of today's meeting in G7 – Ukraine format. It is important that effectiveness of Ukraine on battlefield and in long-range capabilities is supplemented by effective global pressure on Russia," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram channel following meeting.

He also thanked for support of Ukraine and German leadership in protecting lives of our people from massed Russian attacks.

"Grateful for support of our path to European Union. This is important for Ukrainian people," president said.

Tags: #merz #zelenskyy #g7

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