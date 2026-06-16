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15:10 16.06.2026

Zelenskyy following meetings at G7: everyone considers necessity to stop war and does not see desire on part of Russia

2 min read
Zelenskyy following meetings at G7: everyone considers necessity to stop war and does not see desire on part of Russia

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on common vision of participant countries of G7 summit, which takes place on June 15-17 in Evian-les-Bains (France), regarding necessity to increase pressure on Russia, primarily sanctions, with goal of ending war in Ukraine.

"All countries of G7, and today this was throughout our summit, fully support Ukraine. All countries condemned strikes on civilian infrastructure, on our people, on Lavra… And everyone condemns, and everyone really does not understand logic of leader of Russia. Everyone considers that in any case it is necessary to stop war. This is logical. Everyone considers that they do not see desire on part of Russia, first of all Putin does not want to end it, but it is necessary to force him, first of all through sanctions. All countries spoke about this: Canada, Britain," Zelenskyy said in comment to journalists on Tuesday.

He added that he had conversation with Prime Minister of United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Keir Starmer, during which he thanked him for stopping tankers of Russian "shadow fleet." "All countries will be engaged in this, will implement relevant steps into life," president of Ukraine said.

In addition, he reported that during meeting with President of Switzerland Guy Parmelin on Monday evening he discussed with him restoration of Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, buildings of which were damaged during Russian shelling of Kyiv on Monday night. "They together with our specialists will be engaged in this. Thank Switzerland for such initiative and support," Zelenskyy said.

Tags: #zelenskyy #g7

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