Zelenskyy discusses with Trump issue of obtaining licenses for production of antiballistic missiles

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he discussed during meeting with US President Donald Trump issue of obtaining licenses for production of antiballistic missiles, need for which currently significantly exceeds production capabilities of US.

"I raised issue, we spoke about this with President Trump, our teams will work, God grant it works out this time for us to obtain licenses for production of relevant antiballistic systems and missiles," Zelenskyy said in comment to journalists on Tuesday after meeting with Trump on sidelines of G7 summit in Evian-les-Bains (France).

He also reported that during meetings with other summit participants he spoke about need of Ukraine for additional air defense systems. "Air defense – everyone recognizes, everyone will help, absolutely entire G7 will work also on strengthening our defense. We spoke both about systems and about missiles. Now without details about this, later more details can be given," president of Ukraine said.

Zelenskyy reported that in this context energy package was also discussed, relevant issue was raised by President of France Emmanuel Macron.

"We all understand, both Ursula (President of European Commission Ursula von der Leyen – IF-U) and Antonio (President of European Council Antonio Costa – IF-U): additional funds are needed to physically cover our facilities with air defense, I said this," he said.

"Diesel, gas, gasoline, what we need for winter, if war does not end before that and there is deficit, then all partners will support. Such winter package, I called it, explained details of what we need, all countries will support us, both Japan and Germany, and all other participants who were at summit today," president added.

Also Zelenskyy reported that he received proposal from France to rebuild sarcophagus (confinement) over fourth reactor of Chornobyl nuclear power plant after it was damaged by Russian drone.

As reported, at end of May, Zelenskyy stated insufficiency of production of antiballistic missiles in US and critical dependence of Ukraine on them. According to him, Germany has some licenses for production of relevant missiles, and he repeatedly appealed to American side for granting Ukraine licenses to increase production of missiles for Patriot systems, which, according to president, will be very useful for Ukraine, Middle East and "everyone whom United States decides to help."

According to president of Ukraine, Russia increases its domestic production of ballistic missiles, and production of missile defense assets in US is insufficient. "We need to increase production. I know all companies in United States, huge companies, big companies, but only United States can produce such quantity. 60-65 missiles per month for today's challenges – this is nothing. Russia knows this, this is not secret information. We need to expand production," Zelenskyy said.

Russian drone damaged confinement of 4th power block of Chornobyl NPP back in 2025. Zelenskyy stated then that about EUR 500 million is needed for capital repair of sarcophagus.

US in April of current year expressed readiness to provide up to $100 million within joint efforts of G7 for repair of new sarcophagus over Chornobyl NPP. In June, Norway reported allocation of more than EUR 9 million for restoration of sarcophagus through fund of European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) International Chornobyl Cooperation Account (ICCA).