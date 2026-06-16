Ministers of defense of Ukraine and Canada discuss 'Danish model' and possibility of purchasing PAC-3 missiles through JUMPSTART mechanism

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov held conversation with Minister of National Defence of Canada David McGuinty, in which they determined further steps of cooperation to strengthen Ukrainian defense and support Defense Forces.

"One of main focuses is air defense. Ballistic missiles remain one of biggest challenges for Ukraine, so we discussed further support within PURL mechanism and possibility of purchasing PAC-3 missiles through JUMPSTART. During conversation, I thanked partners for AIM-9 missiles for F-16, transferred with logistical support of Belgium. They strengthen capabilities of Ukrainian aviation and help to counter Russian air threats," Fedorov wrote on Telegram channel.

Separately, ministers focused on supporting Ukrainian drone production. Fedorov called on Canada to expand investments in Ukrainian technologies through "Danish model" and other mechanisms.

Ministers also discussed supply of diesel pickups for Defense Forces and support for purchase of long-range artillery ammunition within Czech initiative.

"We also have joint defense-industrial projects that will strengthen capabilities of our countries. Grateful to Canada for consistent support of Ukraine and readiness to help in critically important areas of defense," Fedorov said.