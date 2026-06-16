Interfax-Ukraine
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13:53 16.06.2026

Trump calls meeting with Zelenskyy on sidelines of G7 'good'

1 min read
Trump calls meeting with Zelenskyy on sidelines of G7 'good'
Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

US President Donald Trump held meeting with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on sidelines of G7 summit in France and plans to hold another one later. He stated this during meeting with Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

"We had a very good meeting. We’ll have another one, too," Trump said.

He emphasized that Russia must agree to deal with Ukraine.

"Russia lost tremendous number of people, same as Ukraine. Last month they lost 35,000 soldiers combined. Imagine that, this is every month. On average 25,000 people, mostly soldiers, young, beautiful people. And this is madness, what is happening there," he said.

"This has not happened since World War II, and I have settled eight wars. This was one I considered easiest to settle. There is a lot of dislike between the leaders," Trump said, noting emphasizing that after completion of crisis in Iran, the American administration will refocus on Ukraine.

Tags: #zelenskyy #trump #g7

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