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13:40 16.06.2026

Sybiha and Rubio discuss peace process, Russian strike on Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra

2 min read
Sybiha and Rubio discuss peace process, Russian strike on Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra
Photo: https://x.com/andrii_sybiha

Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha have held meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on sidelines of G7 summit in Evian (France) ahead of scheduled meetings of leaders of Ukraine and US.

"As part of visit of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to G7 summit in Evian, I had pleasure of meeting Marco Rubio to exchange views ahead of scheduled meetings of our leaders," Sybiha wrote on social network X.

He congratulated Secretary of State Rubio on conclusion of agreement between US and Iran. Minister expressed hope that agreement will ensure security in region and stability in energy markets.

"I reiterated President Zelenskyy’s anticipation that this deal creates an opportunity to reenergize U.S.-led peace efforts aimed at ending Russia’s war against Ukraine," post says.

Sybiha and Rubio discussed ways to advance peace process. Head of MFA "shared view of Ukraine regarding steps necessary to finally bring Putin to negotiation table."

Separately, Sybiha informed his colleague about strikes of Russia on Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra and other civilian, cultural and historical sites.

"They demonstrate that Moscow wages a war against faith, heritage, and Ukrainian identity," he said.

In addition, he also informed Rubio about latest successes of Ukraine on battlefield and regarding far-reaching sanctions against Russia.

"We see a growing momentum toward peace through strength, and we rely on robust US leadership and engagement," Sybiha added.

Tags: #sybiha #rubio #g7

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