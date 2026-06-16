More than half of NGU fighters returned from captivity – NGU commander

Photo: Interfax-Ukraine / Oleksandr Zubko

More than half of fighters of National Guard of Ukraine have currently been released from Russian captivity, Commander of National Guard Major General Oleksandr Pivnenko has said.

"More than half of our fighters who were in captivity, based on results of all exchanges, we have already taken back. This is significant result of everyone involved in this process in state," Pivnenko said in exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine agency.

He emphasized that largest number of National Guard members who are in captivity are fighters of Azov, there are also those among prisoners of war who have been in captivity since 2014, and large share is precisely defenders of Mariupol and Azovstal.

"There [in captivity in Russia – IF], our people are treated very, very and very badly, and they do not let any international organizations in normally so that they can record this treatment," Pivnenko noted.

"Problems of war – this is understandable story… Problems of missing persons, unfortunately, we also understand why this happens, problems of deceased – we understand too. Issue of releasing prisoners of war must be resolved, because it is possible to resolve them. Everyone is working on this," he said.

Answering question whether there is hope that Ukraine will return all prisoners of war, NGU fighters in particular, before potential peace negotiations, commander said: "As far as I know and understand, even if there are negotiations, issue of exchange of all for all is priority."

As reported, on June 5, 2026, the 75th exchange of prisoners took place. Commander of 1st NGU Azov Regiment Denys "Redis" Prokopenko emphasized that today more than 700 servicemen of Azov brigade are in Russian captivity for fifth year.

Exit of Ukrainian defenders from Azovstal plant in Mariupol lasted from May 16 to May 20, 2022 after 86 days of heroic defense. By order of higher military leadership to save lives, garrison laid down arms. In fact, operation turned into captivity for almost 2,500 Ukrainian military.

In open letter of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Kremlin head Vladimir Putin, published on website of Office of President on June 5, statement is contained about readiness of Ukraine for exchange of prisoners of war on principle of "all for all" as possible step toward further peace settlement and termination of war.

"Ukraine is ready for exchange of prisoners of war on principle of ‘all for all,’ and this can become good prologue to end of war," Zelenskyy said.

In address, head of state emphasized that issue of return of prisoners of war is one of possible first steps in direction of ending hostilities and transitioning to diplomatic process.