Investigation into circumstances of death of 29-year-old man after stay at TRC in Transcarpathia launched

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) launched pretrial investigation into fact of death of 29-year-old man after his stay in one of territorial centers of recruitment and social support (TRC) in Transcarpathia.

"Ground for registration of criminal proceedings was information spread in media and social networks about possible use of violence against man during his stay at TRC," report of SBI on Tuesday says.

During his stay on premises of center, man repeatedly complained of deterioration of his health and was twice taken to medical institution. After first examination, doctors provided necessary assistance and discharged patient, returning him to TRC.

But next day, man was re-hospitalized in critical condition after sudden cardiac arrest. Despite resuscitation measures carried out, a few days later he died without regaining consciousness.

Upon this fact, information was entered into Unified Register of Pretrial Investigations under Part 5 of Article 426-1 of Criminal Code of Ukraine – excess of power or official authority by military official under martial law.

Sanction of article provides for punishment in form of deprivation of liberty for term up to 12 years.

SBI is establishing circumstances of event, checking actions of officials of TRC, as well as timeliness and completeness of provision of medical assistance.

To establish final cause of death, necessary forensic examinations are being appointed.

Procedural leadership is carried out by Transcarpathia Specialized Prosecutor’s Office in Defense Sphere of Western Region.