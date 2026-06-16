Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:11 16.06.2026

Investigation into circumstances of death of 29-year-old man after stay at TRC in Transcarpathia launched

2 min read
Investigation into circumstances of death of 29-year-old man after stay at TRC in Transcarpathia launched

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) launched pretrial investigation into fact of death of 29-year-old man after his stay in one of territorial centers of recruitment and social support (TRC) in Transcarpathia.

"Ground for registration of criminal proceedings was information spread in media and social networks about possible use of violence against man during his stay at TRC," report of SBI on Tuesday says.

During his stay on premises of center, man repeatedly complained of deterioration of his health and was twice taken to medical institution. After first examination, doctors provided necessary assistance and discharged patient, returning him to TRC.

But next day, man was re-hospitalized in critical condition after sudden cardiac arrest. Despite resuscitation measures carried out, a few days later he died without regaining consciousness.

Upon this fact, information was entered into Unified Register of Pretrial Investigations under Part 5 of Article 426-1 of Criminal Code of Ukraine – excess of power or official authority by military official under martial law.

Sanction of article provides for punishment in form of deprivation of liberty for term up to 12 years.

SBI is establishing circumstances of event, checking actions of officials of TRC, as well as timeliness and completeness of provision of medical assistance.

To establish final cause of death, necessary forensic examinations are being appointed.

Procedural leadership is carried out by Transcarpathia Specialized Prosecutor’s Office in Defense Sphere of Western Region.

Tags: #transcarpathia #sbi #trc #death

MORE ABOUT

15:36 15.06.2026
Case of border guard who organized exit abroad of 76 people with his brother for $20,000 sent to court

Case of border guard who organized exit abroad of 76 people with his brother for $20,000 sent to court

16:50 12.06.2026
TRC official in Ternopil region detained for bribery – SBI

TRC official in Ternopil region detained for bribery – SBI

14:48 12.06.2026
People with mental disorders and disabilities held at Ternopil TRC - Lubinets

People with mental disorders and disabilities held at Ternopil TRC - Lubinets

13:37 05.06.2026
TRC official in Volyn detained for bribe

TRC official in Volyn detained for bribe

13:19 04.06.2026
SBI operates optimized mechanism for returning to duty after AWOL: over 1,700 servicemen and their representatives applied in month

SBI operates optimized mechanism for returning to duty after AWOL: over 1,700 servicemen and their representatives applied in month

14:49 01.06.2026
Two Chuhuiv District TRC officials demand UAH 250,000 to ensure service in rear

Two Chuhuiv District TRC officials demand UAH 250,000 to ensure service in rear

22:10 31.05.2026
The world must remain united in confronting the "Axis of Evil" – Ukrainian Embassy in Israel

The world must remain united in confronting the "Axis of Evil" – Ukrainian Embassy in Israel

13:42 29.05.2026
Bail was repeatedly posted for former Odesa recruitment officer Borysov, who presented fictitious diagnoses – SBI

Bail was repeatedly posted for former Odesa recruitment officer Borysov, who presented fictitious diagnoses – SBI

12:55 28.05.2026
SBI investigates case against judge involved in hearing 'Hrynkevych case'

SBI investigates case against judge involved in hearing 'Hrynkevych case'

09:54 26.05.2026
TRC officials fictitiously mobilized 276 men, including dead and imprisoned - prosecutor general

TRC officials fictitiously mobilized 276 men, including dead and imprisoned - prosecutor general

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy meets Trump on sidelines of G7

Sybiha and Rubio discuss peace process, Russian strike on Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra

More than half of NGU fighters returned from captivity – NGU commander

Zelenskyy: oil refinery struck in Moscow region

Zelenskyy discusses with Trump opportunity of organizing meeting with Putin in USA

LATEST

Trump calls meeting with Zelenskyy on sidelines of G7 'good'

Zelenskyy meets Trump on sidelines of G7

Sybiha and Rubio discuss peace process, Russian strike on Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra

More than half of NGU fighters returned from captivity – NGU commander

Commander-in-Chief of Estonian Defense Forces together with Syrsky visits units fighting in southeast of Ukraine

Zelenskyy on meetings on G7 sidelines: main goal is to strengthen air defense and push diplomacy to end war

Three wounded in Kharkiv drone attack

Court convicts National Police officer for refusing to testify

Ukrainian Red Cross Society marks World Blood Donor Day

Zelenskyy meets Macron on G7 sidelines in France, meetings with Starmer, Merz, and Carney planned

AD
AD