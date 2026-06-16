Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:10 16.06.2026

Commander-in-Chief of Estonian Defense Forces together with Syrsky visits units fighting in southeast of Ukraine

1 min read
Commander-in-Chief of Estonian Defense Forces together with Syrsky visits units fighting in southeast of Ukraine
Photo: https://t.me/osirskiy

Commander-in-Chief of Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky reported on number of meetings with command of military units performing combat missions in southeast of Ukraine, which he held together with Estonian colleague who is on visit to Ukraine.

"Together with Commander-in-Chief of Defense Forces of Republic of Estonia Lieutenant General Andrus Merilo, I worked in military command bodies and military units performing combat missions to repel armed aggression of Russia in southeast of Ukraine. On spot, we got acquainted with current situation, work of units and challenges our warriors face every day," Syrsky said on Telegram on Tuesday.

He reported that he spoke with leadership of Air Assault Forces and commanders of air assault brigades, with whom he discussed character of enemy actions in operational zone, existing threats and ways to strengthen capabilities of Ukrainian troops. Also Syrsky met with command of USF and commanders of assault regiments, listened to their reports on current situation, provision of units and results of combat missions.

"For our partners, it is extremely important to see real situation on front, understand needs of Ukrainian warriors and see for themselves effectiveness of assistance provided directly on spot," Syrsky said.

Tags: #estonia #frontline #syrsky #merilo

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