Interfax-Ukraine
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12:07 16.06.2026

Ukrainian Red Cross Society marks World Blood Donor Day

1 min read
Ukrainian Red Cross Society marks World Blood Donor Day
Photo: Ukrainian Red Cross

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) joined events marking World Blood Donor Day.

"This year, the Ukrainian Red Cross team once again took part in blood donation initiatives across various regions of the country. Our volunteers and consultants working in the 'Health Promotion and Disease Prevention' program conducted more than 120 informational sessions and events," the URCS reported on Facebook on Tuesday.

URCS volunteers not only became blood donors themselves but also informed the public about the importance of blood donation and its role in saving lives, as just 30 minutes of a person's time can help save the lives of three people.

Representatives of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society conduct thematic information sessions, distribute materials explaining the benefits of blood donation, provide useful advice to prospective donors, and organize blood donation campaigns together with local blood services.

World Blood Donor Day is observed annually on June 14.

 

Tags: #world_blood_donor_day #urcs

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