Zelenskyy on meetings on G7 sidelines: main goal is to strengthen air defense and push diplomacy to end war

Photo: President's Office / www.president.gov.ua

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on start of meetings at G7 summit in Evian-les-Bains (France), which he described as substantive.

"Schedule for day is serious. Main thing is to strengthen air defense for Ukraine and push diplomacy so that Russia ends its war. Peace is needed," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram on Tuesday.

As reported, Zelenskyy arrived on Tuesday morning at venue of G7 summit in Evian-les-Bains on shore of Lake Geneva in France and immediately held brief meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron. Also scheduled for Tuesday are bilateral meetings of Zelenskyy with Federal Chancellor of Germany Friedrich Merz, Prime Ministers of United Kingdom Keir Starmer and Canada Mark Carney, as well as with Managing Director of International Monetary Fund Kristalina Georgieva.

US President Donald Trump also arrived in Evian-les-Bains and is present on summit sidelines.

Kyiv Independent, citing sources, reported on Tuesday that behind-the-scenes meeting took place on G7 summit sidelines with participation of Zelenskyy, Trump, and Macron.