Interfax-Ukraine
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12:43 16.06.2026

Three wounded in Kharkiv drone attack

1 min read
Three wounded in Kharkiv drone attack
Photo: t.me/synegubov

Russian drones attacked Kharkiv, wounding three civilians, regional military administration head Oleh Syniehubov said on Tuesday.

"In Kholodnohirskyi district, occupiers struck a civilian enterprise. An emergency medical team is hospitalizing a 68-year-old man," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

"The number of casualties in Kharkiv has risen to three. Medical personnel are providing assistance to a 45-year-old man and a 66-year-old woman," he added shortly after.

Russian drones were also recorded falling in the courtyard of a multi-storey building and on the grounds of a church in the Kyivskyi district of the city, he said.

Tags: #kharkiv #russian_attack

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