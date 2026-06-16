12:43 16.06.2026
Three wounded in Kharkiv drone attack
Photo: t.me/synegubov
Russian drones attacked Kharkiv, wounding three civilians, regional military administration head Oleh Syniehubov said on Tuesday.
"In Kholodnohirskyi district, occupiers struck a civilian enterprise. An emergency medical team is hospitalizing a 68-year-old man," he wrote on his Telegram channel.
"The number of casualties in Kharkiv has risen to three. Medical personnel are providing assistance to a 45-year-old man and a 66-year-old woman," he added shortly after.
Russian drones were also recorded falling in the courtyard of a multi-storey building and on the grounds of a church in the Kyivskyi district of the city, he said.