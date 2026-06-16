Court convicts National Police officer for refusing to testify

A judge of the Solomiansk district court of Kyiv convicted a National Police officer who refused without legal grounds to testify when questioned by NABU detectives, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) reported on Tuesday.

"During a pre-trial investigation into the misappropriation of state funds totaling over UAH 16 million, NABU detectives established that a National Police officer had knowledge of circumstances to be determined in the course of the investigation. The police officer was summoned for questioning twice but refused to testify," the office said on Telegram.

The judge convicted the National Police officer under part 1, article 385 of the criminal code of Ukraine and sentenced him to one year of probationary supervision.