Interfax-Ukraine
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11:49 16.06.2026

Zelenskyy meets Macron on G7 sidelines in France, meetings with Starmer, Merz, and Carney planned

1 min read
Zelenskyy meets Macron on G7 sidelines in France, meetings with Starmer, Merz, and Carney planned
Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived on Tuesday morning at the G7 summit venue in Évian-les-Bains on the shore of Lake Geneva in France and held a brief meeting with French president Emmanuel Macron.

Presidential press secretary Serhiy Nikiforov told journalists that bilateral meetings are planned for Tuesday between Zelenskyy and German federal chancellor Friedrich Merz, UK prime minister Keir Starmer, Canadian prime minister Mark Carney, and International Monetary Fund managing director Kristalina Georgieva.

Asked whether a bilateral meeting with US president Donald Trump, who also arrived at the summit, was possible, Nikiforov said further meetings would be announced separately.

Clash Report reports that Trump has also arrived in Évian-les-Bains and is on the summit sidelines.

On the sidelines of the summit, Zelenskyy is participating in a special G7-Ukraine session on Tuesday.

Tags: #france #zelenskyy #macron #g7

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