Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:35 16.06.2026

Defense forces strike Moscow oil refinery and design bureau in Tula

2 min read
Defense forces strike Moscow oil refinery and design bureau in Tula

Ukrainian defense forces units struck the Moscow oil refinery in Moscow region of Russia overnight into Tuesday, June 16, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

"According to preliminary information, the ELOU AVT-6 primary oil distillation unit was damaged. A fire was recorded," the General Staff said on Telegram.

The Moscow oil refinery is involved in supplying the occupying army, with the plant’s output accounting for over 38% of the capital region’s fuel consumption; in particular, the plant supplies aviation fuel to Domodedovo, Vnukovo, Sheremetyevo, and Zhukovsky airports. The plant’s processing capacity exceeds 12 million tons of oil per year.

Additionally, enemy command and observation posts were struck in the areas of Bahatyr, Velyka Novosilka, and Siversk in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region. "A field artillery depot was also struck in the area of Kremenivka in Donetsk region, along with occupier material and technical supply depots in Donetsk and a drone depot in Mariupol in Donetsk region," the General Staff said.

Ukrainian forces also struck an enemy personnel concentration area in the Ivanivske area of Bryansk region, Russia. A confirmed hit was recorded on an occupier military-industrial complex enterprise — JSC Central Design Bureau of Instrument Engineering — near the city of Tula in Russia, which specializes in the development and production of radar systems and radio navigation equipment. A building and load-bearing structure of an assembly workshop were damaged.

Additionally, as of 6:00 a.m. on June 16, 2026, a fire continues at the federal state treasury institution Kombinat Temp in Rybinsk, Yaroslavl region, Russia. The strike was carried out on Saturday, June 14.

Tags: #strikes #moscow_region #oil_refinery #afu_general_staff

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