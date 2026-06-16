Zelenskyy: oil refinery struck in Moscow region

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukrainian forces struck an oil refinery 500 kilometers away in Moscow region.

"Ukraine’s long-range capabilities were felt this time in Moscow region. An oil refinery was struck at a distance of 500 kilometers. I thank the soldiers of the SBU, USF, Special Operations Forces, and military intelligence, as well as the missile forces, for their effective work," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram on Tuesday morning.

He stressed that "Russia must be compelled to end the war against our people." "Ukrainian long-range weapons are one of the important components of such compulsion. This is a just response to Russian strikes and a response for prolonging the war, which must be brought to an end," the president said.

Meanwhile, numerous videos appeared on social media showing a Ukrainian drone striking the Moscow oil refinery in Kapotnya on Tuesday. The ELOU AVT-6 primary oil distillation unit was on fire — a processing unit on which the plant’s ability to operate depends.

According to the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Deep Strike units of the Special Operations Forces, together with the USF, SBU, and military intelligence, successfully struck the Moscow oil refinery. A large-scale fire was recorded at the refinery.

The Moscow oil refinery is of key importance to the Russian capital and the entire central region. The plant’s design capacity is up to 12 million tons of oil per year, with a refining depth of up to 85%. The plant supplies up to 40% of Moscow’s petrol needs and around 50% of its diesel fuel needs. It is also an important element of aviation fuel logistics for the Moscow aviation hub.