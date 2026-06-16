Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:07 16.06.2026

Russia shells Sumy region towns and villages 30 times over past day, kills 2 – official

2 min read
Russia shells Sumy region towns and villages 30 times over past day, kills 2 – official

Two civilians were killed and eight more wounded in Russian occupier shelling of Sumy region over the past day, regional military administration head Oleh Hryhorov said on Tuesday.

"Bilopillia community — a 57-year-old man was killed; Vorozhba community — a 51-year-old man wounded during an attack on June 14 died in hospital," Hryhorov wrote on Telegram.

In Seredyna-Buda community of Shostka district, two children aged one year and seven months and four years, men aged 29 and 54, and a 23-year-old woman were wounded. A 26-year-old man wounded on June 14 also sought hospital treatment, he said.

"Shostka community — a 34-year-old woman and a 3-year-old girl were wounded; Hlukhiv community — a 63-year-old woman was wounded; Sumy community — a 13-year-old girl suffered an acute stress reaction. A 51-year-old man wounded during an attack on Bilopillia community on June 13 also sought hospital treatment," the regional administration head said.

In total, the occupiers carried out over 30 shellings of 22 settlements in 12 communities of Sumy region on Monday, Hryhorov said.

"Damage: Hlukhiv community — an educational facility, administrative building, non-residential premises, residential building, infrastructure facility, and vehicle; Shostka community — a shop, community center, apartment building, and infrastructure facilities," he wrote.

Private residential buildings were destroyed and damaged in Seredyna-Buda and Znob-Novhorodska communities, residential buildings and a non-residential building were destroyed in Esman, a vehicle and non-residential premises were damaged in Bilopillia, and an infrastructure facility was damaged in Vorozhba.

32 people were evacuated from front-line communities over the past day, Hryhorov said.

As previously reported, on Sunday occupiers shelled Sumy region settlements nearly 80 times, killing one woman and wounding seven civilians. On Saturday, June 13, there were 40 shellings with three casualties. On Friday, June 12, two civilians were killed and one wounded in shelling, and a woman who had been wounded in a Russian attack on Shostka community railway infrastructure the day before died in hospital. Only one person was evacuated from front-line communities during that period.

Tags: #sumy_region #russian_attack

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