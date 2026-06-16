Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:37 16.06.2026

One wounded in Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk region, enemy strikes 2 districts over 10 times

1 min read
One wounded in Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk region, enemy strikes 2 districts over 10 times
Photo: https://t.me/dnipropetrovskaODA

A 39-year-old man was wounded in Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk region, while two districts came under drone and artillery fire with over 10 strikes recorded, regional military administration head Oleksandr Hanzha said.

In the Nikopol area, Nikopol and Chervonohryhorivka, Marhanets, and Pokrovsk communities came under shelling, he said.

"A 39-year-old man was wounded and will receive outpatient treatment," the regional military administration head said.

In Synelnykove district, Russian forces struck Shakhtarska community, damaging a multi-storey building and vehicles.

"The enemy attacked two districts over 10 times with drones and artillery," Hanzha said.

Tags: #dnipropetrovsk_region #russian_attack

MORE ABOUT

12:43 16.06.2026
Three wounded in Kharkiv drone attack

Three wounded in Kharkiv drone attack

10:45 16.06.2026
Ukrainian govt boosts new power generation target to 1.5 GW, adding Dnipropetrovsk region projects – minister

Ukrainian govt boosts new power generation target to 1.5 GW, adding Dnipropetrovsk region projects – minister

10:07 16.06.2026
Russia shells Sumy region towns and villages 30 times over past day, kills 2 – official

Russia shells Sumy region towns and villages 30 times over past day, kills 2 – official

09:26 16.06.2026
Russia strikes 47 Zaporizhia region settlements over past day, 11 wounded – official

Russia strikes 47 Zaporizhia region settlements over past day, 11 wounded – official

09:18 16.06.2026
Russians attack minibus in Kherson, kill 1 and wound 2, including driver

Russians attack minibus in Kherson, kill 1 and wound 2, including driver

09:17 16.06.2026
Casualty count from enemy strike on Balakliya rises to eight - SES

Casualty count from enemy strike on Balakliya rises to eight - SES

09:16 16.06.2026
Livestock complex damaged in overnight drone attack in Kirovohrad region, over 20 cattle killed

Livestock complex damaged in overnight drone attack in Kirovohrad region, over 20 cattle killed

18:59 15.06.2026
DTEK restores power to all 140,000 Kyiv residents left without electricity after Russian attack

DTEK restores power to all 140,000 Kyiv residents left without electricity after Russian attack

18:58 15.06.2026
Sybiha demands emergency UN Security Council meeting after Russian attacks

Sybiha demands emergency UN Security Council meeting after Russian attacks

18:14 15.06.2026
UNESCO continues to fail its mandate – MFA on Lavra shelling

UNESCO continues to fail its mandate – MFA on Lavra shelling

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy meets Trump on sidelines of G7

Sybiha and Rubio discuss peace process, Russian strike on Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra

More than half of NGU fighters returned from captivity – NGU commander

Zelenskyy: oil refinery struck in Moscow region

Zelenskyy discusses with Trump opportunity of organizing meeting with Putin in USA

LATEST

Trump calls meeting with Zelenskyy on sidelines of G7 'good'

Zelenskyy meets Trump on sidelines of G7

Sybiha and Rubio discuss peace process, Russian strike on Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra

More than half of NGU fighters returned from captivity – NGU commander

Investigation into circumstances of death of 29-year-old man after stay at TRC in Transcarpathia launched

Commander-in-Chief of Estonian Defense Forces together with Syrsky visits units fighting in southeast of Ukraine

Zelenskyy on meetings on G7 sidelines: main goal is to strengthen air defense and push diplomacy to end war

Court convicts National Police officer for refusing to testify

Ukrainian Red Cross Society marks World Blood Donor Day

Zelenskyy meets Macron on G7 sidelines in France, meetings with Starmer, Merz, and Carney planned

AD
AD