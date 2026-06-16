One wounded in Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk region, enemy strikes 2 districts over 10 times

Photo: https://t.me/dnipropetrovskaODA

A 39-year-old man was wounded in Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk region, while two districts came under drone and artillery fire with over 10 strikes recorded, regional military administration head Oleksandr Hanzha said.

In the Nikopol area, Nikopol and Chervonohryhorivka, Marhanets, and Pokrovsk communities came under shelling, he said.

"A 39-year-old man was wounded and will receive outpatient treatment," the regional military administration head said.

In Synelnykove district, Russian forces struck Shakhtarska community, damaging a multi-storey building and vehicles.

"The enemy attacked two districts over 10 times with drones and artillery," Hanzha said.