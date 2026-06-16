Zelenskyy discusses with Trump opportunity of organizing meeting with Putin in USA

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that he discussed with US President Donald Trump opportunity of organizing meeting with Vladimir Putin on territory of United States in format in which it would be more difficult for Russian side, in particular Putin himself, to refuse negotiations.

"Yesterday we discussed with President Trump that such meeting could be organized in US in format in which it would be much more difficult for Putin to refuse at least President Trump," President noted in address to participants of European Union Intergovernmental Conference.

President of Ukraine also stated that Ukraine discussed with partners, in particular with US and France, opportunity of organizing negotiations with Russia on G7 summit sidelines with participation of all democratic states.

In addition, Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine offered Russian side meeting in any format where real decisions for ending war can be adopted, however Vladimir Putin does not agree to such proposals.

He added that in case of refusal of Russia from proposed formats of negotiations, strengthening of additional international pressure may become necessary.