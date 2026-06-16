Unmanned systems forces strike 1,479 enemy targets in one day

Units of the Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) struck 1,479 enemy targets over the past day, the USF reported on their Telegram channel as of Tuesday morning.

Among the targets hit were 239 personnel, of whom 107 were killed; 71 drone launch sites; 18 electronic warfare systems; 95 motor vehicles; nine artillery systems; and 425 enemy copter, fixed-wing, Shahed, and Herber UAVs.

"Since the start of June (June 1-15), USF units have struck 24,140 enemy targets, including 4,634 enemy personnel," the USF said.