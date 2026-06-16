Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:32 16.06.2026

Air defense downs 114 of 132 enemy drones, enemy attacks with two ballistic missiles, 16 drones hit nine locations – Air Force

1 min read
Air defense downs 114 of 132 enemy drones, enemy attacks with two ballistic missiles, 16 drones hit nine locations – Air Force

Defense forces neutralized 114 of 132 enemy drones, though 16 drones hit nine locations, and the enemy also attacked with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

"According to preliminary data, as of 8:30 a.m., air defenses shot down/suppressed 114 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Herber, Italmas, and other types in the north, south, and east of the country," the statement reads.

On the night of June 16 (from 6:00 p.m. on June 15), the enemy attacked with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles from Rostov region of Russia, and 132 strike UAVs of the Shahed (including jet-powered), Herber, Italmas, and Parodia decoy drone types, launched from the directions of Shatalovo, Orel, Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, air defense missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of Ukraine’s defense forces.

Ballistic missiles and 16 strike drones were recorded as hitting nine locations, with downed drone debris falling at eight locations.

Tags: #drones #air_defense

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