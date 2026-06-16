Interfax-Ukraine
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09:30 16.06.2026

Russia using electronic warfare against Starlink satellite communications – defense ministry adviser

2 min read
Russia using electronic warfare against Starlink satellite communications – defense ministry adviser
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/Serhii.Flash

Ukrainian forces are recording Russian use of electronic warfare systems against Starlink satellite communications, defense ministry adviser Serhiy "Flash" Beskrestnov said on Facebook.

Russia has been conducting experiments to suppress Starlink using electronic warfare since the first days of the full-scale war, he said. The first recorded instance occurred in 2023 on the Kharkiv axis, after which the Russian system was detected by Ukrainian forces and destroyed. No mass repeated use was recorded until 2026.

"After Ukraine began striking Russian logistics with mid-range strikes, we again started recording electronic warfare activity against the Starlink communications system. We are of course detecting and will continue to detect and destroy such enemy systems," Beskrestnov said.

According to the defense ministry adviser, the Russian electronic warfare system is called Volna Kupol Garant and is manufactured by a company called Rossiysky Kupol LLC based in Simferopol.

He describes the system’s operating principle as generating powerful interference from the ground toward Starlink satellites, suppressing the signal. The system is said to operate in the 14-14.5 GHz frequency range and uses multi-channel antennas for jamming.

One electronic warfare system is capable of affecting a satellite passing over an area, providing coverage of up to 20 sq. km, he said. The system is mounted on six trailers, can operate on both generators and external power, and can be deployed both mobile and stationary.

Tags: #starlink #russia #war #electronic_warfare

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