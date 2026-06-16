European Council President: opening of EU accession talks with Ukraine is historic step

Photo: https://x.com/antoniocostapm

European Council President António Costa said the opening of official negotiations on Ukraine’s accession to the European Union is a historic step toward its future EU membership.

"Today we are taking a historic step toward Ukraine’s future in the EU, opening official negotiations on its accession," he said at the G7 summit.

Costa also stressed the importance of unity and resolve among G7 countries in achieving peace.

"A united and determined @G7 is essential to helping bring this war to an end and achieving a just and lasting peace," the European Council president added.