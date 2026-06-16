Occupiers lose 1,230 personnel and 421 vehicles and special equipment in one day – General Staff

Defense forces eliminated 1,230 occupiers, one tank, 36 artillery systems, five armored vehicles, 2,062 UAVs, and 421 motor vehicles and special equipment over the past day, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Facebook on Tuesday morning.

"Total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 16.06.26 are estimated as follows: personnel – around 1,385,420 (+1,230); tanks – 12,026 (+1); armored combat vehicles – 24,768 (+5); artillery systems – 44,118 (+36); MLRS – 1,872 (+2); air defense systems – 1,427 (+7); aircraft – 436 (+0); helicopters – 353 (+0); ground robotic systems – 1,667 (+3); operational-tactical UAVs – 353,541 (+2,062); cruise missiles – 4,783 (+50); ships/boats – 33 (+0); submarines – 2 (+0); motor vehicles and fuel tankers – 107,508 (+417); special equipment – 4,300 (+4)," the statement reads.