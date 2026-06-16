At G7 summit, UK to present sanctions against Russia and energy agreement with uranium supply for Ukraine

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Within framework of G7 summit in France, United Kingdom will announce preparation of new package of sanctions against Russia and expansion of energy support for Ukraine, in particular through supply of enriched uranium with support of UK Export Finance for Ukrainian operator Energoatom through Urenco company, as well as measures aimed at strengthening pressure on Russia "shadow fleet" and financial networks used to evade sanctions.

"Prime Minister Keir Starmer to turn up the pressure dial on Russia as he announces new sanctions and doubles down on energy support for Ukraine at the G7 in France today," the website of UK government said.

In addition, as noted, at G7 summit in Évian, key topic will be strengthening pressure on Russia, support for Ukraine and issues of European security. First roundtable session will be dedicated to building peace and security for Ukraine and Europe. It is expected that British Prime Minister will make call for collective action of G7 to ensure "just and lasting peace" for Ukraine.

Within framework of new decisions, London will also announce large-scale energy agreement that will provide Ukraine with electricity for next two years. It provides for supply of British nuclear fuel with support of UK Export Finance (UKEF) in amount of GBP 210 million, which will allow Urenco company to supply enriched uranium to Ukrainian operator Energoatom.

British government emphasizes that this agreement is critically important for energy security of Ukraine, since Energoatom provides more than 50% of country’s electricity. At same time, it supports jobs in United Kingdom and export opportunities.

New package of sanctions is also expected, aimed at "strangling military efforts of Russia," in particular against its "shadow fleet" and financial networks.

"It will directly target Russia’s illicit shadow fleet and finance networks used to circumvent western sanctions and support military procurement. The UK is expected to also be the first mover on sanctioning several Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) vessels moving sanctioned Russian LNG. This package is expected to bring UK sanctioned shadow fleet and Russian LNG vessels to more than 600," the website says.

According to message, new measures are also aimed at exposing Russian schemes for covert procurement of Western technologies and cutting off financing channels through third countries.