Russians attack minibus in Kherson, kill 1 and wound 2, including driver

Russian forces attacked a minibus in the Korabelny district of Kherson with a drone on Tuesday morning, killing one man and wounding two more civilians including the vehicle’s driver, the Kherson regional prosecutor’s office press service reported.

According to the investigation, on June 16, 2026 at around 7:50 a.m., Russian forces dropped explosives from a drone onto a minibus in Kherson.

"Preliminarily, one person sustained injuries incompatible with life. Two more casualties, one of whom is the bus driver, have been taken to hospital," the office said in a morning statement.

A pre-trial investigation into a war crime has been opened under the procedural oversight of the Kherson district prosecutor’s office (part 2, article 438 of the criminal code of Ukraine).

Kherson regional military administration head Oleksandr Prokudin had earlier noted that the deceased was a man: "A man was killed on the spot when an enemy drone struck a bus. My condolences to the family and loved ones of the killed."