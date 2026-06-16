Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:17 16.06.2026

Casualty count from enemy strike on Balakliya rises to eight - SES

1 min read
Casualty count from enemy strike on Balakliya rises to eight - SES
Photo: https://t.me/vkarabanov

Eight people were wounded in an overnight Russian drone attack on Balakliya in Kharkiv region, including two children, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine press service reported.

According to the SES, drone strikes sparked four large fires in the city, burning four private residential buildings, outbuildings, vehicles, and an apartment and basement in a multi-storey building. A municipal enterprise’s grounds were also hit.

"Eight people were wounded in the overnight Russian drone attack on Balakliya. Two of the wounded are children," the service said.

Tags: #kharkiv_region #balakliya #russian_attack

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