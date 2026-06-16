Livestock complex damaged in overnight drone attack in Kirovohrad region, over 20 cattle killed

A livestock complex building was damaged in an overnight drone attack in Oleksandriia district of Kirovohrad region, killing over 20 head of cattle, regional military administration head Andriy Raikovych said.

"During the overnight drone attack in Oleksandriia district, a livestock complex building was damaged. Over 20 head of cattle were killed," Raikovych said on Telegram.

Further information on the consequences of the strike is being updated, he said.