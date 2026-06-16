Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:00 16.06.2026

Lukashenko apologizes to Zelenskyy for harsh remarks, says Belarus has no plans for military action against Ukraine

1 min read
Lukashenko apologizes to Zelenskyy for harsh remarks, says Belarus has no plans for military action against Ukraine

Oleksandr Lukashenko apologized to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy for his previous harsh remarks and assured that no military action from Belarus, particularly on his part, should be expected.

"If Volodymyr Zelenskyy took offense, I apologize to him for those words. Perhaps it was not worth doing, given that he is at war. Perhaps it was not worth speaking so harshly about it," Clash Report quoted Lukashenko as saying.

He separately stressed that Belarus has no intention of carrying out military action against Ukraine.

"I emphasize once again that no military action from Belarus, and especially on my part, should be expected," Lukashenko said.

He also said he considers it unacceptable for the war between Ukraine and Russia to spread to Belarusian territory and has no interest in entering the war: "We have said many times that it is absolutely unacceptable for the war between Ukraine and Russia to spill over onto Belarusian territory."

Belarus is "very vulnerable militarily" and therefore has no desire to enter the war, he said.

"If Ukraine starts attacking Belarus the same way it attacks Russia, Belarus will be exposed to Ukrainian forces like an open palm," Lukashenko said.

Tags: #belarus #war #situation

MORE ABOUT

19:22 15.06.2026
Russian advance pace at lowest since 2022 – Third Army Corps commander

Russian advance pace at lowest since 2022 – Third Army Corps commander

08:39 10.06.2026
Defense forces repel 180 enemy attacks since start of day – General Staff

Defense forces repel 180 enemy attacks since start of day – General Staff

15:47 09.06.2026
New head of Bulgarian Defense Ministry believes war in Ukraine should be ended through negotiations

New head of Bulgarian Defense Ministry believes war in Ukraine should be ended through negotiations

15:24 09.06.2026
Russia has failed in its plans for Ukraine – von der Leyen

Russia has failed in its plans for Ukraine – von der Leyen

13:17 09.06.2026
Russian military command bans land route cargo traffic to Crimea – UAS commander

Russian military command bans land route cargo traffic to Crimea – UAS commander

11:23 09.06.2026
Russia's advance in Donetsk region slows slightly, other front sectors unchanged – DeepState

Russia's advance in Donetsk region slows slightly, other front sectors unchanged – DeepState

10:57 09.06.2026
SBU Alpha special forces top target destruction rankings for third straight month

SBU Alpha special forces top target destruction rankings for third straight month

09:57 09.06.2026
Russia tries to improve its tactical position but suffers significant losses - Syrsky

Russia tries to improve its tactical position but suffers significant losses - Syrsky

09:06 09.06.2026
Zelenskyy proposes using Abramovich's money from Chelsea FC sale to protect Ukrainian sky

Zelenskyy proposes using Abramovich's money from Chelsea FC sale to protect Ukrainian sky

08:10 08.06.2026
Zelenskyy says fastest path could be 'freezing' the situation at current positions with subsequent transition to diplomacy

Zelenskyy says fastest path could be 'freezing' the situation at current positions with subsequent transition to diplomacy

HOT NEWS

Russian advance pace at lowest since 2022 – Third Army Corps commander

EU countries agree to open accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova – European Commission

Zelenskyy: Targeted Russia attack on Lavra and Mystetskyi Arsenal area confirmed

Kyiv death toll rises to 5 as injured woman dies in hospital – Klitschko

Overnight Monday 632 Russia targets shot down: 50 missiles and 582 Russia UAVs, hits of 20 ballistic missiles and 27 strike UAVs recorded at 42 locations

LATEST

Defense forces repel 192 enemy attacks since start of day – General Staff

Nova Poshta may partly resume work at missile-damaged Kyiv terminal this week

Fire Point, TAF Industries, Fourth Law, some 50 other companies from Ukraine exhibiting at Eurosatory 2026 in Paris

Zelenskyy thanks Ecumenical Patriarch for support, moral stance after Lavra strike

Trump calls talks with Zelenskyy, Putin "very productive," vows focus on Ukraine

Ukrainian government aircraft departs Moldova for Geneva, near site of G7 summit

Several animals killed in strike on Kharkiv zoo

Over 70 diplomatic corps representatives visit Lavra Russian drone strike site – Berezhna

Ukraine expects launch of feature in Diia for submitting claims to RD4U ASAP – Mudra

Kachka expects all negotiating clusters to open as early as July

AD
AD