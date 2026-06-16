Lukashenko apologizes to Zelenskyy for harsh remarks, says Belarus has no plans for military action against Ukraine

Oleksandr Lukashenko apologized to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy for his previous harsh remarks and assured that no military action from Belarus, particularly on his part, should be expected.

"If Volodymyr Zelenskyy took offense, I apologize to him for those words. Perhaps it was not worth doing, given that he is at war. Perhaps it was not worth speaking so harshly about it," Clash Report quoted Lukashenko as saying.

He separately stressed that Belarus has no intention of carrying out military action against Ukraine.

"I emphasize once again that no military action from Belarus, and especially on my part, should be expected," Lukashenko said.

He also said he considers it unacceptable for the war between Ukraine and Russia to spread to Belarusian territory and has no interest in entering the war: "We have said many times that it is absolutely unacceptable for the war between Ukraine and Russia to spill over onto Belarusian territory."

Belarus is "very vulnerable militarily" and therefore has no desire to enter the war, he said.

"If Ukraine starts attacking Belarus the same way it attacks Russia, Belarus will be exposed to Ukrainian forces like an open palm," Lukashenko said.