Defense forces repel 192 enemy attacks since start of day – General Staff

Photo: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

192 combat engagements have taken place since the start of the day, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in operational information as of 10:00 p.m. Monday.

"The enemy carried out one rocket strike using 70 missiles and 58 air strikes dropping 157 guided bombs. It also used 6,222 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,085 shellings of settlements and our forces' positions," the UAF General Staff reports.

According to the General Staff, the hottest situation today was on the Pokrovsk axis, where the aggressor carried out 22 assault and offensive actions.