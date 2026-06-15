Nova Poshta may partly resume work at missile-damaged Kyiv terminal this week

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/yevhen.tafiichuk/

Nova Poshta, Ukraine's leading express delivery service, may resume operations at its largest state-of-the-art terminal in Kyiv – which was damaged during a Russian attack on June 15 – as early as this week, while its full restoration will take several months, company co-founder Volodymyr Poperechniuk said in a comment to Channel 24 during a live broadcast on Monday.

"Overall, logistics are functioning. The terminal will be temporarily closed. I think we'll start operating again this week, and then it will take several months for a full restoration," the co-founder of Nova Poshta said.

According to him, the enemy attacked the terminal with three ballistic missiles, destroying two buildings. However, there were no casualties as a result of the attack.

"We were prepared, we trained, and everyone was in safe places. There are bomb shelters throughout the terminal," Poperechniuk said.

As a result of the attack, about 10,000 parcels stored in containers were destroyed. The company promised to compensate customers for the cost of the lost shipments.

As reported by company's CEO Yevhen Tafiychuk the innovative terminal in Kyiv is first in Ukraine to be equipped with state-of-the-art parcel sorting equipment from Vanderlande.

Nova Poshta's main business is express delivery of documents, parcels, and palletized oversized cargo. Its ultimate beneficial owners are Poperechniuk and Viacheslav Klimov.

As reported, in 2025 the company increased the number of parcels and cargo delivered by 7.4% – from 486 million to 522 million – including international shipments, which rose by 52.6%, from 19 million to 29 million.