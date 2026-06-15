Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
21:05 15.06.2026

Fire Point, TAF Industries, Fourth Law, some 50 other companies from Ukraine exhibiting at Eurosatory 2026 in Paris

2 min read
Fire Point, TAF Industries, Fourth Law, some 50 other companies from Ukraine exhibiting at Eurosatory 2026 in Paris
Photo: https://x.com/iraterekh

Ukrainian defense company Fire Point is participating for the first time with its own booth and showcasing its own developments at Eurosatory 2026, the largest arms and security exhibition held every two years in Paris, the company's PR manager Iryna Terekh said on the X social media platform.

In the published photo, in particular, the Flamingo cruise missile is partially shown. In addition to it, the company is also presenting other examples of its own weaponry at the exhibition.

According to information on the Eurosatory 2026 website, the exhibition will run from June 15 to 19. Over the course of five days, weapons manufacturers, experts, and industry representatives will have the opportunity to familiarize themselves with the latest developments in the field of security and defense.

Among the Ukrainian participants in the event are IRON, TAF Industries, BlueBird Tech, The Fourth Law, Vyriy Industries, Skyeton, DevDroid, Odd Systems, Frontline Robotics, and a number of other companies engaged in the production of drones, electronic warfare systems, and other types of weapons; in total, there are more than fifty Ukrainian companies among the participants.

This year's focus is on topics related to artificial intelligence, industrial resilience, and the military economy.

Additionally, the event will feature a discussion with BRAVE1 COO Iryna Zabolotna regarding the previously signed letter of intent between the BRAVE1 defense technology cluster and the French Defense Innovation Agency to establish the joint Brave France grant program.

Another panel discussion will feature Dmytro Shymkiv, Director of Strategic Initiatives and co-founder of the unmanned systems manufacturer AERODRONE. Participants will discuss the development of artificial intelligence, unmanned systems, autonomous weapons, combat operations in underground environments, and the modernization of the armed forces.

The panel discussion "Building Together with Ukraine: Joint Ventures, Joint Production, Joint Opportunities" will feature speakers including Mykyta Rozhkov, CBDO of Frontline Robotics, and Davyd Aloian, Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

Tags: #exhibition #europe

MORE ABOUT

15:02 10.06.2026
Naftogaz locks in first long-term European LNG regasification capacity through 2044

Naftogaz locks in first long-term European LNG regasification capacity through 2044

17:38 09.06.2026
Zelenskyy: Europe can take part in negotiations in different formats

Zelenskyy: Europe can take part in negotiations in different formats

17:06 09.06.2026
Zelenskyy: Europe must support PURL program until air defense sufficient

Zelenskyy: Europe must support PURL program until air defense sufficient

20:38 04.06.2026
Zelenskyy announces meetings with several European partners

Zelenskyy announces meetings with several European partners

20:44 03.06.2026
Exhibition featuring Intelligence Agency's personnel presented at Security Architecture forum

Exhibition featuring Intelligence Agency's personnel presented at Security Architecture forum

20:57 01.06.2026
Zelenskyy announces further communication with European partners

Zelenskyy announces further communication with European partners

15:48 22.05.2026
Negotiating format reaching limit of what is possible at current level, meeting of leaders required - Sybiha

Negotiating format reaching limit of what is possible at current level, meeting of leaders required - Sybiha

13:23 13.05.2026
Stopping Russia's aggression impossible without USA and Europe - Sybiha

Stopping Russia's aggression impossible without USA and Europe - Sybiha

20:01 12.05.2026
Zelenskyy: We are forming anti-ballistic coalition in Europe

Zelenskyy: We are forming anti-ballistic coalition in Europe

19:03 08.05.2026
Klitschko opens 'Ukraine-Europe' exhibition in Kyiv with ambassadors of several countries, discusses assistance to city

Klitschko opens 'Ukraine-Europe' exhibition in Kyiv with ambassadors of several countries, discusses assistance to city

HOT NEWS

Russian advance pace at lowest since 2022 – Third Army Corps commander

EU countries agree to open accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova – European Commission

Zelenskyy: Targeted Russia attack on Lavra and Mystetskyi Arsenal area confirmed

Kyiv death toll rises to 5 as injured woman dies in hospital – Klitschko

Overnight Monday 632 Russia targets shot down: 50 missiles and 582 Russia UAVs, hits of 20 ballistic missiles and 27 strike UAVs recorded at 42 locations

LATEST

Nova Poshta may partly resume work at missile-damaged Kyiv terminal this week

Zelenskyy thanks Ecumenical Patriarch for support, moral stance after Lavra strike

Trump calls talks with Zelenskyy, Putin "very productive," vows focus on Ukraine

Ukrainian government aircraft departs Moldova for Geneva, near site of G7 summit

Several animals killed in strike on Kharkiv zoo

Over 70 diplomatic corps representatives visit Lavra Russian drone strike site – Berezhna

Ukraine expects launch of feature in Diia for submitting claims to RD4U ASAP – Mudra

Kachka expects all negotiating clusters to open as early as July

Defense Ministry on funding sources for military pay raises: Funds from ministry's budget

Russian advance pace at lowest since 2022 – Third Army Corps commander

AD
AD