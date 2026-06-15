Fire Point, TAF Industries, Fourth Law, some 50 other companies from Ukraine exhibiting at Eurosatory 2026 in Paris

Photo: https://x.com/iraterekh

Ukrainian defense company Fire Point is participating for the first time with its own booth and showcasing its own developments at Eurosatory 2026, the largest arms and security exhibition held every two years in Paris, the company's PR manager Iryna Terekh said on the X social media platform.

In the published photo, in particular, the Flamingo cruise missile is partially shown. In addition to it, the company is also presenting other examples of its own weaponry at the exhibition.

According to information on the Eurosatory 2026 website, the exhibition will run from June 15 to 19. Over the course of five days, weapons manufacturers, experts, and industry representatives will have the opportunity to familiarize themselves with the latest developments in the field of security and defense.

Among the Ukrainian participants in the event are IRON, TAF Industries, BlueBird Tech, The Fourth Law, Vyriy Industries, Skyeton, DevDroid, Odd Systems, Frontline Robotics, and a number of other companies engaged in the production of drones, electronic warfare systems, and other types of weapons; in total, there are more than fifty Ukrainian companies among the participants.

This year's focus is on topics related to artificial intelligence, industrial resilience, and the military economy.

Additionally, the event will feature a discussion with BRAVE1 COO Iryna Zabolotna regarding the previously signed letter of intent between the BRAVE1 defense technology cluster and the French Defense Innovation Agency to establish the joint Brave France grant program.

Another panel discussion will feature Dmytro Shymkiv, Director of Strategic Initiatives and co-founder of the unmanned systems manufacturer AERODRONE. Participants will discuss the development of artificial intelligence, unmanned systems, autonomous weapons, combat operations in underground environments, and the modernization of the armed forces.

The panel discussion "Building Together with Ukraine: Joint Ventures, Joint Production, Joint Opportunities" will feature speakers including Mykyta Rozhkov, CBDO of Frontline Robotics, and Davyd Aloian, Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.