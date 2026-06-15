Zelenskyy thanks Ecumenical Patriarch for support, moral stance after Lavra strike

Photo: Website of the President of Ukraine

En route to the Group of Seven (G7) summit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held talks with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew at Chisinau Airport.

Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to His All-Holiness for his support and his completely clear moral stance. He stated that the Russian drone strikes on the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra–a sanctuary not only for Ukraine but for Orthodoxy as a whole–constituted acts of vandalism for which there was no justification.

According to the president, the parties also discussed potential formats for personal meetings during their conversation.

In addition, Zelenskyy invited the Ecumenical Patriarch to visit Ukraine and thanked him for his prayers for Ukraine and its people.