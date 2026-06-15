Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:35 15.06.2026

Zelenskyy thanks Ecumenical Patriarch for support, moral stance after Lavra strike

1 min read
Zelenskyy thanks Ecumenical Patriarch for support, moral stance after Lavra strike
Photo: Website of the President of Ukraine

En route to the Group of Seven (G7) summit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held talks with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew at Chisinau Airport.

Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to His All-Holiness for his support and his completely clear moral stance. He stated that the Russian drone strikes on the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra–a sanctuary not only for Ukraine but for Orthodoxy as a whole–constituted acts of vandalism for which there was no justification.

According to the president, the parties also discussed potential formats for personal meetings during their conversation.

In addition, Zelenskyy invited the Ecumenical Patriarch to visit Ukraine and thanked him for his prayers for Ukraine and its people.

Tags: #zelenskyy #bartholomew

MORE ABOUT

16:06 15.06.2026
Zelenskyy: Ukraine proposes meeting with Russia leadership on G7 sidelines, Russian side provides no clear answer

Zelenskyy: Ukraine proposes meeting with Russia leadership on G7 sidelines, Russian side provides no clear answer

10:03 15.06.2026
Zelenskyy expects decisive response from G7 countries assembling for summit after night Russia attack on Ukraine

Zelenskyy expects decisive response from G7 countries assembling for summit after night Russia attack on Ukraine

20:07 12.06.2026
Zelenskyy, Latvian Defense Minister discuss security cooperation in face of Russian aggression

Zelenskyy, Latvian Defense Minister discuss security cooperation in face of Russian aggression

15:22 12.06.2026
Ukraine launches military service reform with new contract terms

Ukraine launches military service reform with new contract terms

14:42 12.06.2026
Zelenskyy urges Ukrainians to respond to air raid alerts

Zelenskyy urges Ukrainians to respond to air raid alerts

14:39 12.06.2026
Zelenskyy announces increase in army payments, avg UAH 300,000 on first line

Zelenskyy announces increase in army payments, avg UAH 300,000 on first line

20:39 11.06.2026
Zelenskyy honors AFU Unmanned Systems Forces warriors with state awards

Zelenskyy honors AFU Unmanned Systems Forces warriors with state awards

11:56 11.06.2026
Zelenskyy to address EU leaders again at summit – Costa's letter to EU leaders

Zelenskyy to address EU leaders again at summit – Costa's letter to EU leaders

19:02 10.06.2026
Zelenskyy establishes June 11 as Day of Unmanned Systems Forces of AFU

Zelenskyy establishes June 11 as Day of Unmanned Systems Forces of AFU

18:18 10.06.2026
Zelenskyy uses every opportunity to bring peace closer – MFA on Abramovich visit

Zelenskyy uses every opportunity to bring peace closer – MFA on Abramovich visit

HOT NEWS

Russian advance pace at lowest since 2022 – Third Army Corps commander

EU countries agree to open accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova – European Commission

Zelenskyy: Targeted Russia attack on Lavra and Mystetskyi Arsenal area confirmed

Kyiv death toll rises to 5 as injured woman dies in hospital – Klitschko

Overnight Monday 632 Russia targets shot down: 50 missiles and 582 Russia UAVs, hits of 20 ballistic missiles and 27 strike UAVs recorded at 42 locations

LATEST

Nova Poshta may partly resume work at missile-damaged Kyiv terminal this week

Fire Point, TAF Industries, Fourth Law, some 50 other companies from Ukraine exhibiting at Eurosatory 2026 in Paris

Trump calls talks with Zelenskyy, Putin "very productive," vows focus on Ukraine

Ukrainian government aircraft departs Moldova for Geneva, near site of G7 summit

Several animals killed in strike on Kharkiv zoo

Over 70 diplomatic corps representatives visit Lavra Russian drone strike site – Berezhna

Ukraine expects launch of feature in Diia for submitting claims to RD4U ASAP – Mudra

Kachka expects all negotiating clusters to open as early as July

Defense Ministry on funding sources for military pay raises: Funds from ministry's budget

Russian advance pace at lowest since 2022 – Third Army Corps commander

AD
AD