Interfax-Ukraine
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20:30 15.06.2026

Trump calls talks with Zelenskyy, Putin "very productive," vows focus on Ukraine

1 min read
Trump calls talks with Zelenskyy, Putin "very productive," vows focus on Ukraine

During a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, US President Donald Trump stated that he had held productive talks with the presidents of Ukraine and the Russian Federation.

He reported that they had had a very productive conversation with President Zelenskyy and President Putin the previous day, expressing optimism that something could be achieved in that direction as he believed both leaders were open to it.

Trump also emphasized that following the conclusion of the conflict in Iran, the American administration was ready to focus its attention on the war in Ukraine.

According to him, now that the issue was resolved, they would focus on the matter to try and achieve a result. He added that twenty-five thousand people, mostly soldiers, were dying each month, and that this should not be happening.

 

Tags: #trump #russia #talks #usa

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