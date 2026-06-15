Interfax-Ukraine
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20:19 15.06.2026

Ukrainian government aircraft departs Moldova for Geneva, near site of G7 summit

1 min read
Ukrainian government aircraft departs Moldova for Geneva, near site of G7 summit

An Airbus A319 UR-ABA Ukrainian government aircraft operated by the Ukraine Air Enterprise state airline has departed Chisinau International Airport heading toward Geneva International Airport, where it is scheduled to land on Monday evening.

Earlier on Monday afternoon, the aircraft flew from its permanent deployment site in the Polish city of Krakow to Moldova.

As previously reported, the Group of Seven (G7) summit is currently taking place from June 15 to 17, 2026, in the French town of Évian-les-Bains on the shores of Lake Geneva. The core topic of this year's meeting of world leaders is the discussion of Russia's war against Ukraine and potential peace negotiations. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to participate in a special session.

Tags: #g7_summit #president

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