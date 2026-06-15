Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:06 15.06.2026

Several animals killed in strike on Kharkiv zoo

1 min read
Several animals killed in strike on Kharkiv zoo
Photo: https://t.me/dsns_telegram

 A fire broke out in an enclosure at the Kharkiv Zoo following a Russian drone strike, resulting in the deaths of several animals.

"Several animals were killed as a result of the Russian shelling of Kharkiv... Due to a hit on the territory of the zoo, a fire broke out in an enclosure, which was promptly extinguished by units of the fire and rescue service. Rescuers and psychologists from the State Emergency Service (SES), together with employees of the National Police and zoo staff, evacuated the vivarium building. Through joint efforts, they managed to rescue the small animals and bring them to a safe place," the press service of the Main Directorate of the SES in Kharkiv region reports.

According to the press service of the Kharkiv City Council, the drone fell between the vivarium–which houses rabbits, guinea pigs, and other small animals–the administrative building, and the elephant house.

"Specialists are inspecting the territory, checking the buildings, and clearing the aftermath of the strike. All large animals are unharmed," the statement reads.

Tags: #zoo #shelling #kharkiv

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