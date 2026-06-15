Over 70 diplomatic corps representatives visit Lavra Russian drone strike site – Berezhna

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/

More than 70 representatives of the diplomatic corps visited the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra today following the Russian attack, Deputy Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy – Minister of Culture of Ukraine Tetiana Berezhna announced.

"Representatives of the diplomatic corps went up to the roof of the Dormition Cathedral– the site where the Russian Shahed struck– and saw with their own eyes the scale of the destruction inflicted upon Ukrainian and world cultural heritage," she wrote on the social network Facebook.

She emphasized that the strike on the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra demonstrated once again that Russia is waging a war against Ukrainian culture and cultural heritage.

In this regard, Berezhna called on international partners to strengthen sanctions against the Russian Federation and to support the Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Fund, which was established to protect and restore cultural sites damaged as a result of Russian aggression.

She also thanked Ukraine's partners for their assistance in preserving and restoring cultural heritage.