Interfax-Ukraine
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19:53 15.06.2026

Ukraine expects launch of feature in Diia for submitting claims to RD4U ASAP – Mudra

2 min read
Ukraine expects launch of feature in Diia for submitting claims to RD4U ASAP – Mudra

Ukraine expects the Diia app to soon allow users to submit claims to the International Register of Damages for Ukraine (RD4U) regarding the damage, destruction, or loss of cultural heritage sites, Deputy Head of the President's Office Iryna Mudra has said.

As Mudra noted on her Facebook page, Russia is systematically attacking Ukraine's cultural heritage. Behind every such attack lies specific damage that must be documented, assessed, and compensated, she stated, commenting on the attack on the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra National Reserve.

"This is precisely why the work of the International Register of Damage for Ukraine (RD4U) is of particular importance. The Register's structure already includes categories B2 and C2, which cover damage, destruction, or loss of objects and buildings classified as cultural assets. We expect these categories to be opened as soon as possible for submitting claims to the Register of Damage for Ukraine – RD4U via the Diia portal," Mudra said on Facebook.

She said every damaged museum, church, archive, or architectural monument must be entered into the international damage accounting system.

"The world must see the full extent of the damage caused by Russia not only to Ukraine but also to humanity's cultural heritage. And this bill must be paid by the aggressor state," Mudra said.

Tags: #register #culture #sites #damage

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