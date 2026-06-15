Kachka expects all negotiating clusters to open as early as July

Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Taras Kachka expects that following the opening of the first cluster, Fundamentals, which will mark the official launch of Ukraine's European Union accession negotiations, all remaining five clusters will be opened as early as July.

He made the statement on Monday in Luxembourg ahead of the Intergovernmental Conference, where the opening of the first cluster will officially launch the negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the European Union.

"This conference… opens the first cluster, Fundamentals, and moves the EU accession negotiations into a practical stage… We also expect that immediately after today's conference, the European Union will begin processing the five other clusters that are ready for opening, which will take literally from a few days to a few weeks, and we will complete the opening of all clusters still in July. This will mean that our sole common goal is accession to the European Union. All other ideas can be discussed further if they help us integrate here and now, and bring us closer to the European Union," he told journalists.

Kachka expressed conviction that Ukraine will be capable of completing all necessary reforms over the next two, two and a half, or three years, "as has been the case in the practice of other states." "We are ready to complete all reforms even sooner because geopolitical circumstances demand it of us, as we need to accede to the European Union as early as possible. Today's decision also demonstrates that our sole goal, shared with the European Union, is full membership in the EU," the Deputy Prime Minister emphasized.

According to Kachka, Kyiv's current goal is to "open all clusters and demonstrate as clearly as possible that all states, the 27 member states of the European Union, support our accession to the European Union; all other discussions will come later."