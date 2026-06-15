Defense Ministry on funding sources for military pay raises: Funds from ministry's budget

Funds for implementing a major military reform, which includes raising military salaries, have been secured from the Ministry of Defense's budget, Ukraine's Deputy Defense Minister Mstyslav Banik has said.

According to an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent, he made this statement at a briefing in Kyiv on Monday while answering questions about the sources of funding for the military pay raises.

"We found the money within the Defense Ministry's budgets," Banik said.

He said the ministry has a deputy minister in charge of financial matters. Banik added that the Defense Ministry's budget constitutes the largest portion of the country's state budget, covering procurement, pay, and other areas and programs.

"Accordingly, within these budgets, we found the funds we need to finance this reform," Banik said.