Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:06 15.06.2026

Arbitral tribunal confirms Ukraine's rights in Azov Sea coastal waters, Kerch Strait – MFA

2 min read
Arbitral tribunal confirms Ukraine's rights in Azov Sea coastal waters, Kerch Strait – MFA

The decision of the Arbitral Tribunal in the case concerning the rights of a coastal state in the Black Sea, the Sea of Azov, and the Kerch Strait confirms the Russian Federation's disregard for the norms of international law, and its attempts to impose the consequences of criminal aggression on the world as a new reality do not and will not have international legal recognition, according to a commentary by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine published on its website on Monday.

"In its final Award, the Arbitral Tribunal did not find that the Sea of Azov and the Kerch Strait constitute a so-called "Russian lake". Instead, it confirmed their status as internal waters of two States – Ukraine and the Russian Federation Ukraine remains a coastal State in the Black Sea, the Sea of Azov, and the Kerch Strait and retains all sovereign rights vested in it under international law. No unlawful unilateral actions taken by Russia after 2022 have altered this legal reality," the Ukrainian foreign ministry noted.

According to the MFA, the case was initiated by Ukraine on September 14, 2016, due to the Russian Federation's violation of its obligations under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) in the maritime areas adjacent to the coast of Crimea in the Black Sea, the Sea of Azov, and the Kerch Strait since 2014. On April 22, 2026, the Arbitral Tribunal, constituted under Annex VII of the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, rendered its award on the merits.

"The Arbitral Tribunal further found that the Russian Federation breached its obligations under the UNCLOS by failing to conduct an adequate environmental impact assessment in connection with the construction of the so called "bridge", the laying of the power cables, and the gas pipeline and by failing to ensure proper notification and publication of the results of such assessment. These omissions constitute breaches of Russia's obligations of due diligence and cooperation in the protection and preservation of the marine environment," the statement reads.

Tags: #mfa #sea #tribunal

MORE ABOUT

18:50 15.06.2026
Arbitral tribunal confirms Ukraine's rights in Azov Sea coastal waters, Kerch Strait – MFA

Arbitral tribunal confirms Ukraine's rights in Azov Sea coastal waters, Kerch Strait – MFA

18:14 15.06.2026
UNESCO continues to fail its mandate – MFA on Lavra shelling

UNESCO continues to fail its mandate – MFA on Lavra shelling

18:08 12.06.2026
MFA: Reps of diplomatic missions visit facility where foreign POWs being held

MFA: Reps of diplomatic missions visit facility where foreign POWs being held

20:15 10.06.2026
Sybiha: 47 countries, EU condemn Russia's attack on Ukraine's spent fuel storage facility

Sybiha: 47 countries, EU condemn Russia's attack on Ukraine's spent fuel storage facility

20:15 10.06.2026
Sybiha: 47 countries, EU condemn Russia's attack on Ukraine's spent fuel storage facility

Sybiha: 47 countries, EU condemn Russia's attack on Ukraine's spent fuel storage facility

18:18 10.06.2026
Zelenskyy uses every opportunity to bring peace closer – MFA on Abramovich visit

Zelenskyy uses every opportunity to bring peace closer – MFA on Abramovich visit

16:34 10.06.2026
We hope Zelenskyy-Magyar meeting to take place in near future, positive signals received – MFA

We hope Zelenskyy-Magyar meeting to take place in near future, positive signals received – MFA

16:09 10.06.2026
Ukraine receiving no free military aid from Bulgaria, cooperation on commercial basis — MFA

Ukraine receiving no free military aid from Bulgaria, cooperation on commercial basis — MFA

15:48 10.06.2026
MFA urges against politicizing Ukrainian president's travel logistics

MFA urges against politicizing Ukrainian president's travel logistics

15:38 10.06.2026
We hope for strong signals, primarily on air defense – MFA on NATO summit

We hope for strong signals, primarily on air defense – MFA on NATO summit

HOT NEWS

Russian advance pace at lowest since 2022 – Third Army Corps commander

EU countries agree to open accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova – European Commission

Zelenskyy: Targeted Russia attack on Lavra and Mystetskyi Arsenal area confirmed

Kyiv death toll rises to 5 as injured woman dies in hospital – Klitschko

Overnight Monday 632 Russia targets shot down: 50 missiles and 582 Russia UAVs, hits of 20 ballistic missiles and 27 strike UAVs recorded at 42 locations

LATEST

Nova Poshta may partly resume work at missile-damaged Kyiv terminal this week

Fire Point, TAF Industries, Fourth Law, some 50 other companies from Ukraine exhibiting at Eurosatory 2026 in Paris

Zelenskyy thanks Ecumenical Patriarch for support, moral stance after Lavra strike

Trump calls talks with Zelenskyy, Putin "very productive," vows focus on Ukraine

Ukrainian government aircraft departs Moldova for Geneva, near site of G7 summit

Several animals killed in strike on Kharkiv zoo

Over 70 diplomatic corps representatives visit Lavra Russian drone strike site – Berezhna

Ukraine expects launch of feature in Diia for submitting claims to RD4U ASAP – Mudra

Kachka expects all negotiating clusters to open as early as July

Defense Ministry on funding sources for military pay raises: Funds from ministry's budget

AD
AD