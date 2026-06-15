Members from 6 public associations elected to NABU Civil Oversight Council

Candidates from six public associations have joined the tenth convocation of the Civil Oversight Council under the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) following the online rating vote held on June 10.

"Throughout the entire voting period, an independent observer – the NGO E-Democracy – monitored the online voting process. Based on its results, the independent observer detected no facts indicating an artificial inflation of votes for the 15 individuals who received the greatest support among voters. In accordance with the terms of the online rating vote for candidates to the new composition of the Civil Oversight Council, votes registered by the voting system between 0900, and 2100, were counted during the calculation of results. According to the voting protocols published on the official NABU website, the votes of 45,245 individuals were registered," the statement reads.

The results have been published on the official website of NABU. Among the winners of the vote are four women and 11 men.

A total of 44 candidates participated in the vote. Out of these, the 15 candidates who received the most votes were elected. The winners gathered between 17,000 and 22,000 votes each, while the remaining participants who did not make it into the PAC gathered between 233 and 10,318 votes each.

The launch of the contest to form the new composition of the Civil Oversight Council under NABU was announced on May 15. Nominations for participation in the contest were submitted by public associations that had been state-registered at least one year prior to the announcement date of the contest, and whose statutory activities are related to the prevention and countering of corruption. Each public association could recommend no more than three candidates for participation in the contest.