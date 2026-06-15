Interfax-Ukraine
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18:59 15.06.2026

DTEK restores power to all 140,000 Kyiv residents left without electricity after Russian attack

1 min read
DTEK restores power to all 140,000 Kyiv residents left without electricity after Russian attack

DTEK has restored power to 140,000 customers in Kyiv who were left without electricity following a massive Russian attack on the capital early Monday morning, the energy holding company reported.

"As soon as it became possible, our crews began restoration work and restored power to 140,000 families in the capital," DTEK said on Telegram.

They specified that overnight, Russian aggressors damaged power lines, a production site, and DTEK’s specialized vehicles.

As reported, within a few hours of the attack, DTEK restored power to 105,000 of Kyiv’s 140,000 customers.

Tags: #kyiv #dtek #russian_attack

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