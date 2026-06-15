Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:58 15.06.2026

Sybiha demands emergency UN Security Council meeting after Russian attacks

3 min read
Sybiha demands emergency UN Security Council meeting after Russian attacks

The Ukrainian side demands the convocation of an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council and is initiating responses within the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), the Council of Europe, and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) to the Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities overnight on Monday, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha has stated.

" Following horrific Russian attacks against Ukraine that caused a particularly severe damage, we request an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council. We are also initiating responses within the framework of the OSCE, ), the Council of Europe, and UNESCO. Kyiv, Kharkiv, Dnipro, and other cities came under heavy attack. Innocent civilians lost their lives, children were wounded, and brave first responders were killed in a cynical double-tap strike. Widespread damage was caused to residential buildings and historical heritage, including Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, a UNESCO World Heritage site.," Sybiha wrote on the social network X on Monday.

He emphasized that by attacking Ukrainian cultural and religious heritage, the Russian Federation "demonstrates complete contempt for international law and the principles for the protection of which the United Nations was established."

"As Russia continues to escalate its attacks and undermine every effort aimed at achieving peace, a strong and united international response is essential to increase pressure on the aggressor and ensure accountability.," Sybiha declared.

As previously reported, five people were killed and 35 were injured as a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv overnight on Monday. At least 26 residential buildings were damaged, and the roof of the Dormition Cathedral of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra was ablaze. The fire has since been extinguished.

As a result of strikes on Kharkiv, the premises of the Kharkiv Art Museum, civilian enterprises, residential buildings, and vehicles were damaged. Thirteen citizens were injured, including a one-month-old child. Due to a repeated strike on the territory of a civilian enterprise in the Kholodnohirskyi district of the city, four SES employees and an employee of the city council’s emergency situations department sustained fatal injuries. Six rescuers were wounded.

In the Shostka community of Sumy region, a woman was killed overnight due to an enemy UAV attack on her home. In total, four civilians were injured in the region, including an 11-year-old girl. In the city of Dnipro, the occupiers struck the Dnipro House of Organ and Chamber Music.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy later specified that a total of 11 people were killed and 53 were injured across Ukraine as a result of the overnight attack.

Following the shelling, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated that the leaders of the G7 countries would discuss increasing pressure on the Russian Federation to end the war during their summit in France.

Tags: #osce #unesco #sybiha #un #russian_attack

MORE ABOUT

18:59 15.06.2026
DTEK restores power to all 140,000 Kyiv residents left without electricity after Russian attack

DTEK restores power to all 140,000 Kyiv residents left without electricity after Russian attack

18:14 15.06.2026
UNESCO continues to fail its mandate – MFA on Lavra shelling

UNESCO continues to fail its mandate – MFA on Lavra shelling

17:33 15.06.2026
Naftogaz to help restore Lavra, Dovzhenko studio; urges businesses to join initiative

Naftogaz to help restore Lavra, Dovzhenko studio; urges businesses to join initiative

16:17 15.06.2026
Sybiha at EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting calls for making anti-ballistic defense common cause of entire Europe

Sybiha at EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting calls for making anti-ballistic defense common cause of entire Europe

15:39 15.06.2026
Rada Dpty Speaker Kondratiuk proposes excluding Russia from UNESCO

Rada Dpty Speaker Kondratiuk proposes excluding Russia from UNESCO

15:20 15.06.2026
Russia shelling damages building of central apparatus of State Ecoinspection in Kyiv - Sobolev

Russia shelling damages building of central apparatus of State Ecoinspection in Kyiv - Sobolev

14:54 15.06.2026
Russia aggression unacceptable; support for Kyiv to be main issue at G7 summit - Meloni

Russia aggression unacceptable; support for Kyiv to be main issue at G7 summit - Meloni

14:45 15.06.2026
Rozetka outlet in Kyiv destroyed during night attack

Rozetka outlet in Kyiv destroyed during night attack

14:40 15.06.2026
Moscow does not want peace – Italian foreign minister

Moscow does not want peace – Italian foreign minister

14:16 15.06.2026
Nine educational institutions in Kyiv damaged during night attack – official

Nine educational institutions in Kyiv damaged during night attack – official

HOT NEWS

Russian advance pace at lowest since 2022 – Third Army Corps commander

EU countries agree to open accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova – European Commission

Zelenskyy: Targeted Russia attack on Lavra and Mystetskyi Arsenal area confirmed

Kyiv death toll rises to 5 as injured woman dies in hospital – Klitschko

Overnight Monday 632 Russia targets shot down: 50 missiles and 582 Russia UAVs, hits of 20 ballistic missiles and 27 strike UAVs recorded at 42 locations

LATEST

Nova Poshta may partly resume work at missile-damaged Kyiv terminal this week

Fire Point, TAF Industries, Fourth Law, some 50 other companies from Ukraine exhibiting at Eurosatory 2026 in Paris

Zelenskyy thanks Ecumenical Patriarch for support, moral stance after Lavra strike

Trump calls talks with Zelenskyy, Putin "very productive," vows focus on Ukraine

Ukrainian government aircraft departs Moldova for Geneva, near site of G7 summit

Several animals killed in strike on Kharkiv zoo

Over 70 diplomatic corps representatives visit Lavra Russian drone strike site – Berezhna

Ukraine expects launch of feature in Diia for submitting claims to RD4U ASAP – Mudra

Kachka expects all negotiating clusters to open as early as July

Defense Ministry on funding sources for military pay raises: Funds from ministry's budget

AD
AD