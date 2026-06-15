Sybiha demands emergency UN Security Council meeting after Russian attacks

The Ukrainian side demands the convocation of an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council and is initiating responses within the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), the Council of Europe, and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) to the Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities overnight on Monday, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha has stated.

" Following horrific Russian attacks against Ukraine that caused a particularly severe damage, we request an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council. We are also initiating responses within the framework of the OSCE, ), the Council of Europe, and UNESCO. Kyiv, Kharkiv, Dnipro, and other cities came under heavy attack. Innocent civilians lost their lives, children were wounded, and brave first responders were killed in a cynical double-tap strike. Widespread damage was caused to residential buildings and historical heritage, including Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, a UNESCO World Heritage site.," Sybiha wrote on the social network X on Monday.

He emphasized that by attacking Ukrainian cultural and religious heritage, the Russian Federation "demonstrates complete contempt for international law and the principles for the protection of which the United Nations was established."

"As Russia continues to escalate its attacks and undermine every effort aimed at achieving peace, a strong and united international response is essential to increase pressure on the aggressor and ensure accountability.," Sybiha declared.

As previously reported, five people were killed and 35 were injured as a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv overnight on Monday. At least 26 residential buildings were damaged, and the roof of the Dormition Cathedral of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra was ablaze. The fire has since been extinguished.

As a result of strikes on Kharkiv, the premises of the Kharkiv Art Museum, civilian enterprises, residential buildings, and vehicles were damaged. Thirteen citizens were injured, including a one-month-old child. Due to a repeated strike on the territory of a civilian enterprise in the Kholodnohirskyi district of the city, four SES employees and an employee of the city council’s emergency situations department sustained fatal injuries. Six rescuers were wounded.

In the Shostka community of Sumy region, a woman was killed overnight due to an enemy UAV attack on her home. In total, four civilians were injured in the region, including an 11-year-old girl. In the city of Dnipro, the occupiers struck the Dnipro House of Organ and Chamber Music.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy later specified that a total of 11 people were killed and 53 were injured across Ukraine as a result of the overnight attack.

Following the shelling, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated that the leaders of the G7 countries would discuss increasing pressure on the Russian Federation to end the war during their summit in France.