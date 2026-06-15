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18:52 15.06.2026

Poroshenko on launch of Fundamentals cluster: Speed, success of negotiation process to depend on Ukraine

2 min read
Poroshenko on launch of Fundamentals cluster: Speed, success of negotiation process to depend on Ukraine
Photo: https://eurosolidarity.org/2026/03/

A member of the Ukrainian Parliament and leader of the European Solidarity party Petro Poroshenko welcomed the opening of the first "Fundamentals" negotiation cluster and emphasized the importance of the work of the parliament and the government for the success of the negotiation process regarding Ukraine’s accession to the European Union.

"The decision to open the negotiation cluster was made in Europe, but the speed and success of the negotiation process will depend first and foremost on Ukraine. On the work of the parliament and the government. On the quality of laws and their implementation. On our ability to ensure real change, not just a facade of it," Poroshenko said on Facebook on Monday.

He said the Ukrainian side has already proven that it is capable of achieving major goals. "The visa-free travel, the Association Agreement, candidate status, the start of the negotiation proces – all of this is the result of hard work and strategic vision. Now we must prove that we are capable of more. That we are capable not only of opening negotiations but also of successfully completing the entire path to full membership in the European Union. The faster we move along the path of reforms, the closer the day will be when Ukraine takes its rightful place in the family of the European Union. And so it shall be," the politician said.

Poroshenko noted that behind the EU’s decision to open the Fundamentals cluster lie "dozens of reforms, the immense work of diplomats, parliament, the government, civil society, and our European partners." "Behind this decision also stand the participants of the Revolution of Dignity. Behind it also stand the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who preserved the state. We are building on a foundation that was created through many years of work by the entire state," he said.

As reported, on June 12, Cyprus, which holds the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union, officially announced that intergovernmental conferences with Ukraine and Moldova would be held on June 15, during which the first negotiation cluster on EU accession was opened.

Tags: #eurosolidarity #poroshenko #fundamentals #cluster_of_eu

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