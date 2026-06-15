Interfax-Ukraine
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18:23 15.06.2026

EU countries agree to open accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova – European Commission

1 min read
EU countries agree to open accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova – European Commission

 All EU countries have agreed to open the first cluster of accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova, the European Commission’s press service reported on its Telegram channel on Monday, June 15.

"Today, we’re launching talks on the backbone of the accession process: including justice, freedom, and fundamental rights. We’ve seen the hard work these countries have put in, and we are rewarding it with a clear path forward," the statement reads.

The Commission emphasized that expansion is a strategic choice for Europe.

"Enlargement is our strategic choice. Our best investment in a shared future of peace, security and prosperity," the statement notes.

Tags: #ukraine #moldova #eu #eu_accession

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