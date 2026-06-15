Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:20 15.06.2026

Commissioner Kos expects remaining five negotiation clusters with Ukraine to be opened in July

2 min read
Commissioner Kos expects remaining five negotiation clusters with Ukraine to be opened in July
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/marta.kosmarko

European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos expects that, provided Ukraine and Moldova meet the necessary requirements, the European Union will open the remaining five negotiation chapters for them as early as July.

"If they deliver [their obligations], we should deliver too. That’s why I expect that we will open all the rest of five clusters in July, and this is also good news," she said during a press briefing in Luxembourg on Monday, where intergovernmental conferences with Ukraine and Moldova are taking place, at which the first negotiation cluster on EU accession will be opened.

Kos called this Monday a "mega-day for the enlargement process," as it marks the first major step for Ukraine and Moldova since they received candidate status in 2023.

Regarding the discussion on various options for the EU enlargement procedure, the European Commissioner welcomed the fact that such a discussion is taking place, but emphasized that under any scenario, full membership will only be possible after member states have fulfilled all requirements.

"Finally, we are having the discussion I have long wanted to have, also together with the member states, meaning: if the enlargement process is mot made for today’s environment, what kind of methodology could we have? So, we need this discussion," Kos said.

She noted that there is "no half-membership or quarter-membership; there is only full membership."

According to her, two very important principles are currently being discussed: the merit principle and a wide range of options for what can be done in the area of gradual integration.

"And that is what we are looking for now – how to enhance this part of the accession process," the European Commissioner said.

Tags: #marta_kos #cluster_of_eu #ec #eu_accession

MORE ABOUT

18:52 15.06.2026
Poroshenko on launch of Fundamentals cluster: Speed, success of negotiation process to depend on Ukraine

Poroshenko on launch of Fundamentals cluster: Speed, success of negotiation process to depend on Ukraine

18:23 15.06.2026
EU countries agree to open accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova – European Commission

EU countries agree to open accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova – European Commission

15:26 10.06.2026
Ukraine may open all EU accession negotiating clusters within a month — Kachka

Ukraine may open all EU accession negotiating clusters within a month — Kachka

15:35 09.06.2026
Ukraine and Hungary agree on 10 out of 11 of Budapest's demands regarding Euro-integration – media

Ukraine and Hungary agree on 10 out of 11 of Budapest's demands regarding Euro-integration – media

15:02 09.06.2026
Opening first negotiation cluster with Ukraine is step toward next stage in EU accession process - von der Leyen

Opening first negotiation cluster with Ukraine is step toward next stage in EU accession process - von der Leyen

18:51 08.06.2026
Kos and Kuleba visit sites of Russian strikes in Kyiv

Kos and Kuleba visit sites of Russian strikes in Kyiv

15:17 08.06.2026
EU Commissioner Kos confirms opening of first negotiation cluster for Ukraine on June 15 in Luxembourg

EU Commissioner Kos confirms opening of first negotiation cluster for Ukraine on June 15 in Luxembourg

13:49 08.06.2026
Ukraine, despite war, fulfills its duties as candidate country for EU membership – Kos

Ukraine, despite war, fulfills its duties as candidate country for EU membership – Kos

10:42 04.06.2026
Hungary lifts 17-month veto on Ukraine's EU membership bid – media

Hungary lifts 17-month veto on Ukraine's EU membership bid – media

09:31 04.06.2026
Cyprus EU presidency prepares to open first cluster of Ukraine accession talks

Cyprus EU presidency prepares to open first cluster of Ukraine accession talks

HOT NEWS

Russian advance pace at lowest since 2022 – Third Army Corps commander

EU countries agree to open accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova – European Commission

Zelenskyy: Targeted Russia attack on Lavra and Mystetskyi Arsenal area confirmed

Kyiv death toll rises to 5 as injured woman dies in hospital – Klitschko

Overnight Monday 632 Russia targets shot down: 50 missiles and 582 Russia UAVs, hits of 20 ballistic missiles and 27 strike UAVs recorded at 42 locations

LATEST

Nova Poshta may partly resume work at missile-damaged Kyiv terminal this week

Fire Point, TAF Industries, Fourth Law, some 50 other companies from Ukraine exhibiting at Eurosatory 2026 in Paris

Zelenskyy thanks Ecumenical Patriarch for support, moral stance after Lavra strike

Trump calls talks with Zelenskyy, Putin "very productive," vows focus on Ukraine

Ukrainian government aircraft departs Moldova for Geneva, near site of G7 summit

Several animals killed in strike on Kharkiv zoo

Over 70 diplomatic corps representatives visit Lavra Russian drone strike site – Berezhna

Ukraine expects launch of feature in Diia for submitting claims to RD4U ASAP – Mudra

Kachka expects all negotiating clusters to open as early as July

Defense Ministry on funding sources for military pay raises: Funds from ministry's budget

AD
AD