Interfax-Ukraine
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18:08 15.06.2026

Stefanchuk begins working visit to UK

2 min read
Stefanchuk begins working visit to UK
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/stefanchuk.official

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk and Speaker of the House of Commons of the UK Parliament Lindsay Hoyle have discussed military support for Ukraine.

"I began my working visit to the United Kingdom with a meeting with the Speaker of the House of Commons of the UK Parliament, Sir Lindsay Hoyle… During the meeting, we spoke about further military, financial, and humanitarian support, the training of Ukrainian servicemen, joint defense-industrial projects, Ukraine’s energy resilience, and our economic and financial stability," Stefanchuk announced on Facebook on Monday.

According to Stefanchuk, the parties separately discussed the practical implementation of the Agreement on a 100-Year Partnership between Ukraine and the United Kingdom.

"The focus of the parliaments of both countries is on defense capability, security, support for Ukraine’s future NATO membership, justice and accountability, as well as countering foreign informational manipulation and interference. We also spoke about sanction pressure on Russia," Stefanchuk noted.

The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada informed Hoyle about Russia’s massive overnight attack against Ukraine.

"Sir Lindsay Hoyle condemned Russia’s actions and emphasized: this is a horror that no nation should have to go through. Ukraine needs peace, but a just peace. Europe stands united and in solidarity with Ukraine, yet it must do more," Stefanchuk shared.

He stressed that such attacks demand swift and powerful decisions: strengthening Ukrainian air defense, interceptors, stockpiles of anti-ballistic missiles, long-range capabilities, and sanction pressure on Russia.

Tags: #uk #stefanchuk #visit

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